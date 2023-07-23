Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of IDEX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $212.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.92. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $191.30 and a one year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

