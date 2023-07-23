Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

