Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 104.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Landstar System by 59.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Landstar System by 20.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $203.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.51 and a 1 year high of $204.78.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

