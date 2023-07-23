Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $141.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $143.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

