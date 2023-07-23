Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,812 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.