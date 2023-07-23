Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 383 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 47,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $83.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

