NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

NG stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 40.75 and a quick ratio of 40.75. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72.

Insider Activity

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,984.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 258,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,754,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,885 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,744,484 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,272,000 after acquiring an additional 224,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Articles

