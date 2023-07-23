Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after buying an additional 2,498,355 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Novartis by 872.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,240,000 after purchasing an additional 556,154 shares in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.01. 1,528,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,328. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $222.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.61.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

