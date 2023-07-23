Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.44.

NYSE:NUE opened at $163.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.06.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

