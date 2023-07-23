NXM Market Cap Tops $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00021461 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014080 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,973.61 or 1.00022259 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002228 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

