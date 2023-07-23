NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.67.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $213.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.80. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $224.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

