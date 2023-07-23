Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0527 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $301.87 million and $17.32 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,873.51 or 0.06271813 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045295 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00020365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05196687 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $11,057,362.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

