Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 3.9 %

OPI opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $375.40 million, a PE ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 714.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,334,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after acquiring an additional 854,678 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,022,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after acquiring an additional 424,364 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 814,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 413,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,031,000 after acquiring an additional 333,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 157 properties as of March 31, 2023, with approximately 20.9 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.