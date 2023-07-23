ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises about 2.9% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average is $64.10.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

