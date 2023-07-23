ONUS (ONUS) Price Down 15.5% This Week

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One ONUS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a market capitalization of $85.21 million and $3.73 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ONUS has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ONUS Profile

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390. The last known price of ONUS is 0.87645572 USD and is down -6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $82.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars.

