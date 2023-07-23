OpenBlox (OBX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $75.30 Million

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, OpenBlox has traded down 18% against the dollar. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $4,280.82 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

