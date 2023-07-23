Ordinals (ORDI) Price Tops $6.72 on Exchanges

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Ordinals has a market cap of $141.08 million and approximately $16.18 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for $6.72 or 0.00022387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 6.81481568 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $17,910,766.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

