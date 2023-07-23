Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) PT Raised to $89.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ORA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ORA opened at $84.16 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $77.86 and a one year high of $101.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 24,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.