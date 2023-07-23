Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Hits $5.49 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Oxen has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $341,978.30 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0858 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,894.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.25 or 0.00308572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.41 or 0.00830967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.66 or 0.00550807 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00062382 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00123894 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,994,070 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

