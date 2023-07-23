Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,415 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $25,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

Southern Copper Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $113,840 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SCCO opened at $78.37 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 26.46%. Analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.