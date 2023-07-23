Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 117,746 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 623,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,746 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.68% of Allison Transmission worth $28,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE ALSN opened at $58.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.