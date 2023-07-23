Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 204,595 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,595 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 1.49% of GMS worth $35,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of GMS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GMS by 10.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GMS by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GMS alerts:

Insider Transactions at GMS

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 80,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,949.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,911,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,446,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,718,070 shares of company stock valued at $115,836,574 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GMS stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.49. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $73.43.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

GMS Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.