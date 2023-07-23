Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,555 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $36,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sylvamo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Sylvamo Trading Up 0.4 %

SLVM stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.05.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $959.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 80.23% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

See Also

