Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $23.32 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2,119.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,282 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $397.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.89 and a 200 day moving average of $372.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $376.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $404.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.89.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

