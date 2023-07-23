Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $39.07 Million Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,064,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,419 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $39,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $40.68 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 49.16% and a net margin of 36.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

