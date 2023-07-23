Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 458.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 171,629 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.3 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $124.72 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $138.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.83.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.92.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

