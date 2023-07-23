Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 405,946 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,185,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.50% of Advanced Drainage Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,116,000 after purchasing an additional 761,995 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,137,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,255,000 after buying an additional 742,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after buying an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $40,774,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,598,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after acquiring an additional 482,233 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,102,000 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

WMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $120.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average of $94.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.