Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 309,941 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 894,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,941 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $31,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after acquiring an additional 340,040 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,252,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,029,000 after buying an additional 100,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,666,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,783,000 after buying an additional 149,051 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTI stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,500 ($45.76) to GBX 3,300 ($43.15) in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

