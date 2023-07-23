Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 1,822 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 468.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $93.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,792,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,653. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $100.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average is $94.15.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.