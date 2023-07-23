Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,560,000 after buying an additional 496,000 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.79. 181,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,218. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

