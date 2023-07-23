Park Place Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.71.

AMGN traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $234.82. 9,381,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,007. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

