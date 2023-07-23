Park Place Capital Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Park Place Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.88. The stock had a trading volume of 726,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,964. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.73. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

