Park Place Capital Corp Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,770,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,619 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,907,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,077,000 after buying an additional 476,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,354,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,095,862. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 66,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,682. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

