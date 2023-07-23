Park Place Capital Corp Purchases 370 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $277.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $8.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,139,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,770,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $318.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.96. The company has a market cap of $754.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,394 shares of company stock worth $9,754,096 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

