Park Place Capital Corp Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1,068.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $650,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RSP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,511,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,260. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

