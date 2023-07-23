Park Place Capital Corp Sells 46 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM traded up $9.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $456.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,147,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,467. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $473.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.40. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.11.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

