Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Raised to $204.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $199.00 to $204.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised Paylocity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.47.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $222.02 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.06 and a 200-day moving average of $191.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $8,385,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,031 shares of company stock valued at $22,612,162. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 803.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.