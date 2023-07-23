PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Shares of PBF opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.18. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,565,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,902 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2,257.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,201 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,996,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

