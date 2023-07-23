PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Raised by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.6% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,022,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $261.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

About PepsiCo



PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

