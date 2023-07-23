Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lessened by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,765 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.7 %

PFE stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24,149,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,248,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

