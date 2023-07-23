Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of POLA stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POLA. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polar Power by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 8.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

