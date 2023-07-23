Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
Shares of POLA stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Power
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.