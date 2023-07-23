PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0093 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $91.66 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 315.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00309404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013388 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020411 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

