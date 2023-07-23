PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

PowerSchool Price Performance

PWSC opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -166.43 and a beta of 0.84. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

Insider Activity at PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $40,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,627.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,147 shares of company stock worth $1,436,307. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 262.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

See Also

