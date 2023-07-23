Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Lowered to $120.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.13.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $124.39 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day moving average of $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $18,597,800,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.