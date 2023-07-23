PRW Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,750 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.5% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $375.63. 60,499,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,278,620. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.45. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

