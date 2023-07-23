PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.79. The company had a trading volume of 168,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,860. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.25 and a 12-month high of $172.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.00.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $479,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

