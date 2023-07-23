PRW Wealth Management LLC Invests $400,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,560,000 after purchasing an additional 496,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.79. 181,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,218. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

