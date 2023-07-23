PRW Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.18. The company had a trading volume of 646,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,327. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.32.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.