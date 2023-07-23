PRW Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 53,463 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,474,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 5.3% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $286.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,557. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

