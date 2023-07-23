PRW Wealth Management LLC Takes $520,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.1 %

PJUL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 736,641 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $448.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.